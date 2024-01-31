Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It remains increasingly unlikely that Sunderland will sign Amad Diallo on loan this January unless Manchester United have a last-minute change of heart.

Reports late on Tuesday evening suggested that Amad was pushing for a loan move to the Stadium of Light. However, the speculation was deemed as "false" by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, with the player then liking Romano's post on X.

Amad enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Sunderland last season in the Championship and helped propel Tony Mowbray's side to the play-offs. The Black Cats were keen for the player to return last summer but a knee injury complicated matters.

There had been some speculation, though, that United winger Facundo Pellistri's loan move stalling could open the door for Amad to leave in January should Pellistiri remain at Old Trafford. However, Pellistiri is closing on a loan move to Granada.

The Black Cats, alongside Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Leicester City, were credited with an interest in Amad this January after his return to fitness following last summer's injury. However, United plan to keep Amad this month, after paying Italian side Atalanta a reported fee of £19million, rising to £37million, for the player in 2020.