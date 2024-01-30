Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have confirmed Jewison Bennette's loan move to the Greek Super League, but have insisted that the winger is still firmly part of their long-term plans at the club.

Bennette has struggled for regular game time in the senior side this season and Sunderland are keen for him to feature regularly between now and the summer. The 19-year-old is understood to be concerned about his place in the Costa Rica set up as a result of his limited appearances, and so a short-term move is deemed to be the best avenue for all parties. Aris FC is Bennette's destination and they currently sit fifth in the Greek top tier.

Sunderland's sporting director has confirmed that there are no purchase clauses in the deal.

"We want to increase Jewison’s playing opportunities over the second part of the season and provide him the best chance for international selection - through both of these, we create the best conditions for him to return in the summer for our pre-season programme," Speakman said.

"There is no option or obligation in the agreement to convert it into a permanent move and it’s very much about the player’s development. We look forward to supporting Jewison’s progress from afar throughout the next few months.”

Speaking after the 3-1 win over Stoke City on Saturday, head coach Michael Beale confirmed that he saw Bennette as a part of his long-term plans.

"Jewi is a player that I’ve got a lot of hope for in the future if I’m honest, but he’s got a need to play," Beale said.

"I came in and the boy was probably looking to get a loan to give himself some regular football. But, come pre-season, Jewi will be back in the building. I’ve seen a lot that I like with Jewi so he’s a player for the future for us, for sure. It's not a loan to send someone away, it’s a loan to allow someone to play and get some oxygen to build up his confidence again.”