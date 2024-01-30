Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It looks set to be a busy final few days of the January transfer window for Sunderland, with a number of deals close and more in the pipeline.

So what deals are in play and what are the factors involved? Here, we run you through all the possible outcomes…

DEFENCE - ONE IN

Injuries to Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese led to a left-sided defender becoming one of the club’s key transfer priorities for the January transfer window. It’s one they are close to securing, with a fee agreed for Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde.

Sunderland will pay a seven-figure fee to sign Hjelde, who will sign a long-term deal providing there are no last-minute issues - which are not expected. Hjelde has Championship experience after a successful loan spell at Rotherham United last season, but fits the club profile of having a lot of long-term potential. He’ll compete for a place at left back when other options are fit, but brings the added bonus of being able to play on the left of a back three.

Any further incomings or outgoings in this part of the pitch appear unlikely, as it stands.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD - ONE IN, ONE OUT?

Both Michael Beale and Kristjaan Speakman have confirmed Sunderland’s desire to add another central midfield option before the transfer deadline. Dan Neil, Pierre Ekwah and Jobe Bellingham are all now established in the team but all three are best playing as ‘eights’, and there has been no real cover for Corry Evans since his ACL injury last January.

Speakman told The Echo last week that it wasn’t as simple as signing a direct replacement for Evans, but confirmed that the club are looking to add something ‘different’ to their midfield blend.

Callum Styles has been one player of interest and talks with Barnsley were held about a loan deal with an obligation to buy in the summer, but last week sources indicated that a deal was a long way off. Things can change quickly in the transfer market and especially when you get closer to deadline day, but as it stands that appears unlikely.

The arrival of a new central midfielder could in turn lead to Jay Matete’s departure on loan, with the youngster in need of regular minutes as he looks to regain match sharpness following the injury that kept him out of the first half of the season. Beale confirmed he missed Saturday’s win over Stoke City with a knee injury, but said it was minor. That seems unlikely to prevent a loan move if that is the case - providing Sunderland have enough cover to allow his departure. Right now, that isn’t yet true.

ATTACKING MIDFIELD/WINGERS - ONE IN, TWO OUT?

Sunderland are very close to approving two outgoing deals. Jewison Bennette is joining Greek side Aris, who currently sit fifth in the Greek Super League. That will be a loan until the end of the season with no option to buy, with Beale confirming that he and the club still see the winger very much as part of their long-term term plans. He’ll be given a chance to impress in pre-season but for now, they feel he needs regular senior football.

Alex Pritchard’s exit also now appears closer than ever, with Birmingham City firming up their interest. Pritchard’s contract standoff with the club escalated significantly last week, with the attacking midfielder making himself unavailable for selection. Pritchard wanted to pursue offers on the table that were superior to that put forward by Sunderland, but the club were clear that they would not let him depart on a free to a Championship rival. An agreement with Tony Mowbray’s side that suits all parties now looks to be on the cards. You can read our background to Pritchard's contract dispute and why it has escalated so dramatically here.

Though Patrick Roberts and Bradley Dack will both be back from injury over the next month (Roberts potentially by next weekend), those two departures will likely leave Sunderland open to adding more cover in those attacking positions. Dack is another who has had interest from the EFL around this window, but his hamstring injury may make a deal unlikely at this stage. Could that additional player be Amad? Sunderland fans have been dreaming of a return as the winger struggles for regular opportunities at Old Trafford, and the club have made clear their interest. As of yet, Man Utd are yet to sanction his departure and Speakman has made clear he expects top-tier clubs to move if that happens. Sunderland will try, though.

One of the key questions around the end of the window is surrounding Jack Clarke, with Serie A giants Lazio the latest side to come to the table this week. Sunderland have thus far rejected their approaches, and have made clear that the winger is not available this month. It would take a huge bid for Sunderland to lose their most important player at such a critical juncture in the season, with a summer departure still seen by all parties as the most likely resolution. Time will tell.

STRIKER - ONE IN, ONE OUT?

Sunderland are keen on adding an experienced striker to their ranks if possible, most likely on a short-team deal as they are determined in the long run to develop their three significant summer acquisitions.

Kieffer Moore has been a key target, but there has as of yet been no decision from Bournemouth as to whether he will be able to leave before the deadline - and competition from across the Championship will be intense if they do. Sunderland have been well aware of the hurdles involved with that deal from the start, and so will undoubtedly have been assessing other options. Beale has made clear that only a striker who can immediately improve his starting XI will be signed - a stance underlined by more promising signs of late from Mason Burstow and Nazariy Rusyn. Chelsea have decided not to cut short Burstow’s loan, and his goal and start at the weekend seems likely to yield more opportunities for him in the near future.