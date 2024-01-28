Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Beale says Mason Burstow's application in training had been behind his decision to hand him his first Sunderland start since early December.

Burstow was recalled to the starting XI for the first time since the 1-1 draw away at Millwall for Stoke City's visit, and scored his first goal for the club just before half time as the Black Cats went on to win 3-1.

Burstow has struggled for regular minutes since the early stages of his loan switch at Chelsea but Beale insists he is 'all in' on making his time at the club a success. Beale had already confirmed earlier this month that the striker would not be cutting his loan short despite a lack of starts, and would be remaining on Wearside for the rest of the campaign.

"I'm delighted for Mason, he's a boy I've only known for a month but it's been difficult for him," Beale said.

"It's his first big loan if you like and the expectation... although he played in a team that was winning games, as a striker he's obviously felt the weight of not winning games. He's worked every day on his finishing after training, he's been desperate for an opportunity and his all-round work ethic was fantastic. Mason is a lovely boy and he's all-in here. It's been a really difficult time for him, we have a way of working where we split the group up amongst the stuff and Michael Proctor spends a lot of time with him.

"Every single day Mason stays out there, wind, rain or whatever, working on his finishing. So he deserved that opportunity. His all-round work rate is obvious, and it's the same with Rusyn, you see how much they work for the team. I'm delighted for Mason tonight and let's hope it's a chance for him now to really kick on."