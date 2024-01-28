76 superb photos of passionate Sunderland fans as 41,309 watch Black Cats win 3-1 against Stoke City - gallery
Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Stoke City at the Stadium of Light – and our cameras were in attendance at the Stadium of Light to capture the action.
The Black Cats went ahead on the stroke of half-time when Mason Burstow headed the ball back towards goal and was awarded his first goal as a Sunderland player.
Abdoullah Ba then added a second for the hosts shortly after the interval, before Pierre Ekwah made it 3-0 in the 70th minute. Stoke did manage to pull a goal back when Jenson Seelt diverted the ball into his own net, yet it was too little too late.
Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans before and during the game courtesy of Frank Reid:
