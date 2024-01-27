Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been a challenging January for Sunderland supporters so far and the sense of unease grew even further an hour before kick off.

Sunderland released a statement confirming that Alex Pritchard would not be included in the squad to face Stoke City, having declared himself unavailable and requested a transfer before the end of the January window. It’s the latest move in an ongoing contract dispute between Pritchard and the club, with his short and long-term future now more uncertain than ever.

So what’s actually happened and what will the next steps be? Here we attempt to unpick the latest developments, and the tale begins in the aftermath of Sunderland’s play-off campaign last summer…

THE SUMMER MOVE THAT NEVER HAPPENED

After another strong campaign, in which Pritchard made 43 appearances across all competitions, the player and his representatives are understood to have broached the topic of a new contract.

Pritchard was heading into the last year of his current deal, which had been automatically extended as a result of Sunderland’s promotion from League One. The Echo understands that the player was keen to agree a new, longer-term contract that reflected his performances at a higher level and across another season. Sunderland’s response was that they would not be offering a new deal at that time, but that they would be prepared to revisit that stance in the current campaign should he remain a fixture in the XI. It’s fair to say that the roots of the current unrest lie in this initial conversation, leaving the player feeling undervalued. Pritchard began to question his long-term future as a result and at this stage, both parties were ready to consider a summer exit. Pritchard’s preference was to stay, but felt he had no choice but to move on if longer-term security was not on the table. It’s probably also fair to say that given Sunderland’s position at that stage, he wondered about his role in the team in the season ahead.

Anticipating Pritchard's possible departure, the Black Cats subsequently strengthened further in that number ten position over the summer, bringing in Jobe Bellingham and Adil Aouchiche on deadline day. They also signed Bradley Dack, a player who Tony Mowbray knew well and who felt could make a significant contribution in Pritchard’s position over the course of the campaign. Chris Rigg was also breaking into the squad, with Mowbray sensibly deciding that it was better to use him further forward where his energy could impact games later on and where his defensive responsibilities would be less.

It left Pritchard being used primarily as an impact substitute. Mowbray made clear that the uncertainty over his future was the primary reason he was not in the XI. While it has been refuted privately that this was a directive from the hierarchy, there was clearly a desire to see opportunities for the players who had arrived in the summer. In the end, no significant offer from another club arrived - which Mowbray confirmed in a press conference after the window closed. Pritchard would be staying.

THE INTERVENING MONTHS

The next stage of the story is very simple: Pritchard let his football do the talking. The attacking midfielder made himself a must pick in the team, producing a level of consistency and quality well above others in the position. Aouchiche mostly performed best as an impact substitute, Dack struggled with injury and though Jobe impressed hugely, Pritchard’s case for inclusion by the time of Michael Beale’s arrival was inarguable.

Pritchard has continued in that vein, arguably the best and most consistent performer under Beale. As such, the head coach made clear that he did not want to lose the 30-year-old in the January window if possible.

THE JANUARY ESCALATION

By the beginning of the window, no further talks had been held regarding Pritchard’s contract. That changed as interest in Pritchard grew, and there is understood to be interest from abroad that would increase his earnings and give him greater security in terms of a contract in the long run.

At this stage, Sunderland offered a one-year extension to his current deal as a nod to his recent importance. The Echo understands that it has been made clear that this will not be accepted given the potential to get a better offer elsewhere. As such, it was made clear that Pritchard now feels that he has no choice but to leave in order to get better security. Sunderland were not against that, providing they strengthened their squad in the final third.

As was the case in the summer, the feeling was that the offer didn’t reflect Pritchard’s service to the club and level of contribution on the field. And as was the case in the summer, the player was left feeling undervalued by the club. The majority of supporters would likely agree with that view - and feel the decisions of the last six months or so have not fairly reflected his contributions since arriving at the club, or in fact his current value to a side that has not exactly been free-flowing in recent weeks.

That led to Pritchard requesting a transfer again this week, and on Friday expressed a desire to be left out of the squad on Saturday. Sunderland’s significant disappointment with that particular aspect of the discussions led to their statement just over an hour before kick off.

SO - WHAT’S NEXT?

At the moment, it is currently at an impasse. Disappointed with the contract offer, Pritchard has made clear that he feels he has no choice but to leave the club. The Echo understands there is disappointment that despite his form since arriving at the club, the first offer of an extension arrived only earlier this month.

Sunderland’s response has been that they would consider approving his departure this month, if they bolster their ranks and if a suitable offer arrives. With Dack and Roberts injured, their options in the short term are not extensive.

Club sources say that as of yet, there is no official bid on the table. Wherever Pritchard goes, they want to receive a fee and particularly were it to eventually be to another Championship club.