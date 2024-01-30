Kristjaan Speakman explains why Sunderland have made Leeds United defender their first January signing
Sunderland have made Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde their first signing of the January window
Sunderland have made their first breakthrough of the January transfer window, with defender Leo Hjelde joining from Leeds United.
Hjelde, 20, has joined for a seven-figure fee and has signed a four-and-a-half year contract on Wearside. Sunderland were keen to add cover on the left side of the defence with Niall Huggins, Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese all currently sidelined due to injury. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said Hjelde would also offer competition and versatile over a longer period of time.
Speakman added that Hjelde's Championship experience would hopefully allow him to make a quick impact, with the defender having impressed during a loan spell at Rotherham United last season.
"We’re really pleased to have acquired Leo on a permanent basis, as he’s a player we’ve admired for some time." he said.
"He possesses the ability to play three different positions in our backline, depending on the formation, and he joins us having already experienced the EFL Championship. We hope this will allow him to hit the ground running and help our team throughout the next 16 games, whilst also bringing added strength our squad in the long term.”
Hjelde is the first arrival of what Sunderland hope will prove to be a busy end to the window. They remain in the market for a striker and a central midfielder, while they are also working on a deal for Standard Liege and former Spurs youngster Romain Mundle. A number of outgoings also appear likely at this stage, with Jewison Bennette close to joining Greek side Aris on loan.