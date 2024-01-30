Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have made their first breakthrough of the January transfer window, with defender Leo Hjelde joining from Leeds United.

Hjelde, 20, has joined for a seven-figure fee and has signed a four-and-a-half year contract on Wearside. Sunderland were keen to add cover on the left side of the defence with Niall Huggins, Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese all currently sidelined due to injury. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said Hjelde would also offer competition and versatile over a longer period of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speakman added that Hjelde's Championship experience would hopefully allow him to make a quick impact, with the defender having impressed during a loan spell at Rotherham United last season.

"We’re really pleased to have acquired Leo on a permanent basis, as he’s a player we’ve admired for some time." he said.

"He possesses the ability to play three different positions in our backline, depending on the formation, and he joins us having already experienced the EFL Championship. We hope this will allow him to hit the ground running and help our team throughout the next 16 games, whilst also bringing added strength our squad in the long term.”