Sunderland show interest in £1.5m-rated star but face competition from Middlesbrough, Derby and Peterborough
The Echo's understanding of the transfer situation surrounding Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff.
Sunderland's interest in Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff is indeed genuine, The Echo understands. The Wearsiders, however, will face competition from multiple clubs for his signature.
Head coach Michael Beale needs a goalscorer and Langstaff is the latest name to be linked with a move to the Stadium of Light. The forward is also being eyed by Middlesbrough Derby County and Peterborough United, The Echo has learned.
The prolific goalscorer moved to Notts County from North East club Gateshead in 2022 and starred for the club as they won promotion from the National League last season, scoring 42 goals in 47 games. It is understood that Notts County would prefer a fee of around £1.5million for Langstaff during the January transfer window with the striker currently at the top of the division's scoring charts.
The 26-year-old has already notched 20 league goals this campaign and has also registered five assists. That means clubs will have to pay top dollar to dislodge such an important player midway through the season. Notts County are also chasing consecutive promotions and currently occupy a spot in the play-off positions off the back of Langstaff's goals this season.
The Echo also understands that former club Gateshead would be owed money from any potential sale of Langstaff by Notts County with the sell-on fee thought to be around 10 per cent of the final figure. As well as Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Derby County and Peterborough United, reports elsewhere have also credited Birmingham City, Wrexham and Hearts with an interest in the Stockton-born striker.