It has been a quiet start to the transfer window on Wearside but the club remain in the market with around a fortnight still to go.

So what have we learned about Sunderland's plans for the month, and what can fans expect? Here we run through the key topics in our weekly January Q&A...

What positions are Sunderland targeting and where do they stand right now?

In his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Micheal Beale confirmed that no deals were imminent - whether that be incomings or outgoings. Beale stressed however that the club were working hard with a view to making 'two or three' additions before the window closes, and that he hopes at this stage that it would not go right down to the wire.

The club are known to be actively pursuing a striker, though they will only sign one of it is a player who can compete for a place in the starting XI immediately - otherwise they will look to keep investing in their additions from the summer window. Kieffer Moore is a key target, though there is interest from clubs across the Championship. Ipswich Town and Cardiff City both have a strong interest, and Bournemouth are in no rush to sanction his departure. They would like to recruit themselves first, and given the level of interest they can hold out for the best offer. At this stage, Sunderland would want a loan deal.

Though he was not speaking about Moore at the time, Beale said generally there was a 'bidding war' for some of the club's key targets, hence the slow start to the window.

Beale has also confirmed that the club are open to the idea of adding a specialist holding midfielder, with Corry Evans still some way off returning from his ACL injury. Yann M'Vila is an eye-catching target, with the player clear that he is open to the idea of returning to the club where he made such an impression the first time around. Injuries to Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins have also forced the club to look for more options on the left side of defence, with a short-term deal the most likely avenue. That would strengthen Beale's options and give him the flexibility to switch to a back three at times - which he has said he would like to do.

With the core of Sunderland's young squad for the future in place, the focus in this particularly window is on more established players who can make a difference in the next 19 games and help the club's play-off push. Though they may recruit more youngsters for the future if the right deal presents itself, this window is a little different to recent ones in that focus for more first-team ready players in general.

What chance of an return for Amad?

At the moment, it's looking unlikely. Sunderland have made clear to Manchester United that they want to bring Amad back if he is available, and believe they would be the frontrunners if that is the case. They would of course have to agree the financial package with Manchester United and that could be a challenge, but the player himself would not be open to join another Championship club.

For now, though, that is irrelevant. Amad remains eager to break into the first team at Old Trafford following his injury and Manchester United have made clear to Sunderland that he is part of their plans for the second half of the season. There's no deal to be done, at this stage.

What about outgoings?

Though there has been significant speculation about some of Sunderland's best young players but as of yet, no real developments. Sunderland have made clear that they do not need to sell in this window and do not want to disrupt their relatively settled side as they try and push to secure a play-off position. While there is interest from the top tier in Jack Clarke, he is not pushing for a move in this window. A huge bid from the Premier League could change everyone's current position, but as of yet has not been forthcoming.

More likely are loan outgoings later in the window. Sunderland are open to Jewison Bennette and Luis Hemir making short-term moves to ensure they can get adequate game time between now and the end of the season, providing it is the right environment for them. Jay Matete is another contender for a possible loan move, depending on how much game time he and the club think he is likely to get as he rebuilds his match fitness following recent injuries.

Beale has made clear, however, that reinforcements will need to arrive before anyone departs as injuries have currently limited his options at both ends of the pitch.

What's the latest on Alex Pritchard's future?

Pritchard almost left Sunderland in the summer, after the club made clear that they would not stand in his way if an offer arrived - and that a new contract was highly unlikely as he entered the final year of his current deal. A few months on, a significant part of the equation has changed.

Pritchard has continued to shine and is a key part of Michael Beale's plans, invariably being named in the starting XI when available. As such, the head coach is keen not to lose him in this window if possible. He has even hinted that Pritchard's form could led to an offer of a new contract, saying that there are discussions happening 'in the background' at the club. However, with the attacking midfielder now in the last six months of his deal, he is free to speak to clubs from abroad about a summer move and there is reportedly interest from Turkey and the MLS.

Tony Mowbray has also been linked with a reunion, and there is no doubting how highly he rates Pritchard. Though not a regular at the start of this season, the then Sunderland boss made clear that was due to the uncertainty over his future, not because of his own opinion of the player.