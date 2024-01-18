Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland reportedly remain keen to re-sign midfielder Yann M'Vila this month - but what are the chances of him returning to Wearside?

The 33-year-old, who made 40 appearances for Sunderland on loan during the 2015/16 season, has been a free agent since the summer after leaving Greek club Olympiacos at the end of last season. The Black Cats were said to be interested in M'Vila last year, while Championship rivals West Brom and La Liga side Atletico Madrid were also credited with interest.

What's been reported

It's now been reported by French outlet Foot Mertaco that 'M'Vila is the priority of Sunderland', with reporter Santi Aouna adding contact has taken place between the Black Cats and the player's agents in recent days.

M'Vila then fueled talk of a return to Wearside by liking an Instagram post saying that Sunderland have resumed discussions with the midfielder ahead of a potential move.

What M'Vila has previously said

At the end of last year M'Vila spoke about his desire to find a club where he can play regularly, stating he would like to return to Sunderland amid talks with Ligue 1 clubs.

“I spoke with a lot of Ligue 1 clubs, but I didn’t get the little thing. Given my qualities and my leadership, I think I can help a lot of teams. I believe in myself,” M'Vila told Le Progres in December last year. "I don’t need the money. I want to play. With all the respect I have for Ligue 2, I don’t see myself playing in this championship.

“There is only one club for which I would have agreed to return to the lower division for is Sunderland, to help them return to the Premier League. I had an extraordinary year there. I’m not just a footballer, I can help on and off the pitch, I know the moments of crisis. I am a reliable person. If you trust me, I’ll give it back to you a thousand times.”

What has Michael Beale said about Sunderland's midfield

Sunderland were looking to sign another central midfielder during the summer transfer window but weren't able to get a deal over the line. That has meant the Black Cats have been hugely reliant on Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah this season, with Jay Matete only now available following a knee injury. Beale has also confirmed Corry Evans is expected to be sidelined for at least another month as he recovers from an ACL injury.