The latest Sunderland and Hull City team and injury news ahead of their Championship match at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Hull at the Stadium of Light – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.
The Black Cats will be hoping to get back to winning ways following last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Ipswich, which leaves Beale’s side seventh in the Championship table. Hull will also be looking for a response after back-to-back league defeats, while Liam Rosenior's side were knocked out of the FA Cup by Birmingham on Tuesday.
Here’s the latest Sunderland and Ipswich injury and team news ahead of their meeting at the Stadium of Light:
1. Aaron Connolly (Hull) - OUT
Connolly, who has scored eight league goals for Hull this season, was forced off during last week's match against Norwich with a head injury and remains absent due to concussion protocols. Photo: Ryan Hiscott
2. Aji Alese (Sunderland) - DOUBT
Beale revealed on Wednesday that Alese picked up a knock in training and had to be taken out of the session. The extent of the issue was unclear. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Jean Michael Seri (Hull) - OUT
Seri has been a regular in Hull's midfield this season but is representing hosts Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations. Photo: Ashley Allen
4. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) - OUT
Roberts is expected to be sidelined for the rest of January due to a calf issue, with Beale hopeful the winger will be able to return next month. Photo: FRANK REID