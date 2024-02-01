Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rumoured Sunderland target Skelly Alero has joined Werder Bremen on loan until the end of the season with the German club also holding an option to purchase the player.

French publication L’Equipe stated earlier this week that Sunderland had made enquires about the 21-year-old with transfer chief Kristjaan Speakman thought to be eyeing midfield reinforcements as well as a goal-scoring striker during the winter window.

However, the 21-year-old has now signed for Werder Bremen on loan with the Bundesliga club paying a loan fee and agreeing to an option to purchase the player at the end of the season for £5.3million.