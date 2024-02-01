Transfer news: £5.3m-rated Sunderland 'target' joins Bundesliga club on loan with option to buy
Sunderland have missed out on rumoured transfer target Skelly Alvero ahead of deadline day.
Rumoured Sunderland target Skelly Alero has joined Werder Bremen on loan until the end of the season with the German club also holding an option to purchase the player.
French publication L’Equipe stated earlier this week that Sunderland had made enquires about the 21-year-old with transfer chief Kristjaan Speakman thought to be eyeing midfield reinforcements as well as a goal-scoring striker during the winter window.
However, the 21-year-old has now signed for Werder Bremen on loan with the Bundesliga club paying a loan fee and agreeing to an option to purchase the player at the end of the season for £5.3million.
A club statement read: "Olympique Lyonnais confirms the loan of Skelly Alvero to Werder Bremen until June 30, 2024. This loan fee is €250,000, with a possible €100,000 bonus, and the deal is accompanied by an option to purchase of €6.25million, allowing OL to also benefit in the event of a possible future transfer, from an incentive of 15 per cent to 20 per cent depending on the added value achieved."