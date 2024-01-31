Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are hoping to complete multiple deals on the final day of the transfer window - yet the clock is ticking.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the upcoming deadline:

When does the January transfer window close?

For Premier League and EFL clubs, the transfer window will close on Thursday, February 1 at 11pm. The main European windows will also close on the same day but at different times, with French teams having an hour less to complete their incoming deals. In Germany the window will shut at 5pm, while transfers in Italy must be signed off by 7pm.

When do other transfer windows close?

Clubs in Turkey will have eight more days to sign players, with their transfer window set to close on Friday, January 9 at midnight (9pm UK time). The Saudi Arabian window closes earlier on Tuesday, January 30, while clubs in the United Arab Emirates have until Wednesday February 21 to sign players.

What business are Sunderland still looking to complete?

In terms of incomings, Sunderland have been trying to sign a more experienced striker, while they have also been looking to bolster their options out wide and in central midfield.

Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore has attracted interest from multiple Championship clubs, with Sunderland and Ipswich making loan offers for the 31-year-old. A deal is yet to be reached, though, despite the striker's desire to gain more regular first-team football. Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Standard Liege winger Romaine Mundle, with the 20-year-old expected to sign for the Black Cats for a seven-figure fee.

In terms of outgoings, Alex Pritchard is expected to complete his move to Birmingham after expressing his desire to leave Sunderland. The 30-year-old withdrew from the matchday squad ahead of Saturday's game against Stoke and looks set to sign a two-and-a-half-year contract at St Andrew's.