Morgan Rogers is set to complete his transfer from Middlesbrough to Aston Villa - just over six months after moving to the Riverside.

The 21-year-old winger has made 26 Championship appearances for Michael Carrick's side this season, scoring twice and providing two assists, while he scored five times in six matches during Boro's run to the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Villa will reportedly pay an initial £8million fee for Rogers, plus a further £7million in possible add-ons, with the player expected to complete his medical on Thursday. Manchester City are said to have a 25 per cent sell-on clause after selling the player to Middlesbrough in the summer.