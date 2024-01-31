Middlesbrough to be without £8million man against Sunderland as Aston Villa agree transfer deal
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Middlesbrough this weekend - with in and outgoings still possible at both clubs before the end of the transfer window.
Morgan Rogers is set to complete his transfer from Middlesbrough to Aston Villa - just over six months after moving to the Riverside.
The 21-year-old winger has made 26 Championship appearances for Michael Carrick's side this season, scoring twice and providing two assists, while he scored five times in six matches during Boro's run to the Carabao Cup semi-finals.
Villa will reportedly pay an initial £8million fee for Rogers, plus a further £7million in possible add-ons, with the player expected to complete his medical on Thursday. Manchester City are said to have a 25 per cent sell-on clause after selling the player to Middlesbrough in the summer.
Carrick's side are now preparing for Sunday's Championship match against Sunderland at the Riverside, with the Teessiders sitting three points behind the Black Cats having played one less league game. Boro haven't played since their 6-1 defeat against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, after their Championship match against Birmingham was postponed due to the Blues' FA Cup commitments.