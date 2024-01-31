Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are close to two further January transfer deals, with Alex Pritchard heading to Birmingham City and Romaine Mundle bound for Wearside where he is expected to sign a long-term deal.

The Black Cats made their first breakthrough of the window on Tuesday when Leo Hjelde joined from Leeds United for a seven-figure fee, while Jewison Bennette joined Jack Diamond in leaving the club on loan for the remained for the season. Bennette has joined Greek Super League side Aris FC.

Mundle, who is also expected to command a significant seven-figure fee, has struggled for regular starts since opting to leave Spurs in the summer and join Standard Liege. He is a winger capable of playing off either flank and will add much needed depth to Michael Beale's options in the final third, and fits the bill as a player who the club think will grow over time. Mundle is heading for Wearside to undergo a medical and finalise the terms of the deal, but the broad strokes of the transfer are now agreed.

Sunderland needed to reinforce their attacking options after Alex Pritchard's contract dispute escalated last week. Unhappy with the offer of a one-year extension to his current deal following a summer in which he had nearly left the club, Pritchard asked not to be considered for selection for Stoke City's visit to the Stadium of Light. At that time Sunderland said that they had not received an official bid from any club, and were not willing to lose him on a free and particularly not to a Championship rival. His exit is now imminent after Birmingham City firmed up their interest and came forward with a bid in the early stages of this week. Pritchard is expected to sign a longer deal than was on the table at Sunderland to be reunited with former head coach Tony Mowbray.