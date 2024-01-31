It was an interesting summer for Sunderland with several players joining the club in the transfer window - and the rumour mill in overdrive regarding potential incomings and outgoings during January with the Black Cats in need of reinforcements in several positions, including centre-midfield and striker with just three days remaining in the current window.

Sunderland have signed defender Leo Hjelde from Championship rivals Leeds United on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee. The 20-year-old centre-back has been limited to just three appearances for Leeds this season, and eight in total.

Sunderland defeated Stoke City 3-1 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship last time out. The Black Cats went ahead on the stroke of half-time when Mason Burstow headed the ball back towards goal and was awarded his first goal since his summer loan move from Chelsea

Abdoullah Ba then added a second for the hosts shortly after the interval, before Pierre Ekwah made it 3-0 in the 70th minute. Stoke did manage to pull a goal back when Jenson Seelt diverted the ball into his own net, yet it was too little too late.

Here, we have put together a possible starting XI and squad for next year, including some of the possible signings, if the transfer gossip turns out to be true. Take a look here:

GK: Anthony Patterson Sunderland have backed their academy graduate who has started every league game since the club's promotion to the Championship. The 23-year-old also signed a long-term contract until 2028 last year.

LB: Leo Fuhr Hjelde The 20-year-old defender has signed for Sunderland in a permanent move to the Stadium of Light from Championship rivals Leeds United. Michael Beale needs cover and competition at left-back after injuries to Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins.

RB: Trai Hume The signing of Leo Fuhr Hjelde could mean a return to his natural right-back position for Trai Hume. The Northern Ireland international defender, who can also play at left-back, has been one of Sunderland's stand-out performers this campaign.