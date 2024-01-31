It was an interesting summer for Sunderland with several players joining the club in the transfer window - and the rumour mill in overdrive regarding potential incomings and outgoings during January with the Black Cats in need of reinforcements in several positions, including centre-midfield and striker with just three days remaining in the current window.
Sunderland have signed defender Leo Hjelde from Championship rivals Leeds United on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee. The 20-year-old centre-back has been limited to just three appearances for Leeds this season, and eight in total.
Sunderland defeated Stoke City 3-1 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship last time out. The Black Cats went ahead on the stroke of half-time when Mason Burstow headed the ball back towards goal and was awarded his first goal since his summer loan move from Chelsea
Abdoullah Ba then added a second for the hosts shortly after the interval, before Pierre Ekwah made it 3-0 in the 70th minute. Stoke did manage to pull a goal back when Jenson Seelt diverted the ball into his own net, yet it was too little too late.
