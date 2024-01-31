Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yann M'Vila to Sunderland is a deal that doesn't look like it will be done during January, The Echo understands.

The 33-year-old, who made 40 appearances for Sunderland on loan during the 2015-16 season, has been a free agent since the summer after leaving Greek club Olympiacos at the end of last season. The Black Cats were said to be interested in M'Vila last year, while Championship rivals West Brom and La Liga side Atletico Madrid were also credited with interest.

However, it is understood that a deal between free agent M'Vila and Sunderland is not close and that the two parties are not engaged in dialogue at this time, though that could be subject to change. The player continues to work on his fitness during a personal camp but has yet to decide on his future. M'Vila, however, would be open to a move back to Wearside.

Speaking after Sunderland's 1-0 loss against Hull City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship two weeks ago, head coach Michael Beale distanced himself from the rumours that Sunderland were keen to bring M'Vila back to the club, adding that it wasn't a scenario that had been discussed. “Yann M’Vila? It’s nothing that I’ve discussed in-house," he said.

In December, M'Vila spoke about his desire to find a club where he can play regularly: “I spoke with a lot of Ligue 1 clubs, but I didn’t get the little thing. Given my qualities and my leadership, I think I can help a lot of teams. I believe in myself,” M'Vila told Le Progres. "I don’t need the money. I want to play. With all the respect I have for Ligue 2, I don’t see myself playing in this championship.

“There is only one club for which I would have agreed to return to the lower division for is Sunderland, to help them return to the Premier League. I had an extraordinary year there. I’m not just a footballer, I can help on and off the pitch, I know the moments of crisis. I am a reliable person. If you trust me, I’ll give it back to you a thousand times.”

As a free agent, M'Vila would be free to sign for a club beyond the closure of the January transfer window on Thursday at 11pm. Reports earlier in the window claimed that 'M'Vila was a priority for Sunderland, which appears to have been wide of the mark. M'Vila then fuelled talk of a return to Wearside by liking an Instagram post saying that Sunderland have resumed discussions with the midfielder ahead of a potential move.

The Black Cats have so far signed Leo Fuhr Hjelde from Leeds United with the defender able to play left-back and centre-back, while Jewison Bennette has departed on loan. Alex Pritchard is expected to leave Sunderland for Birmingham City in the coming hours. However, Romaine Mundle is reportedly flying to the North East today for a medical at Sunderland.