Transfer news: Sunderland-born international star signs for Premier League club

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Gio Reyna from Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old has joined the Premier League club on a loan deal until the end of the season after finding opportunities in Germany limited in recent months

Born in Sunderland, Reyna arrives at The City Ground having made 121 appearances for Dortmund since joining the Bundesliga club from New York City FC in 2019.

Whilst with the German side Reyna has won won the German Cup with the Black and Yellows in 2021. Gio Reyna is the son of former Sunderland and Manchester City midfielder Claudio Reyna. His family moved back to the United States, settling in New York, in 2007 when Reyna was five years old.