Sunderland look set to miss out on Arsenal winger Charles Sagoe Jr with the player set to join Championship rivals Swansea on loan

Sunderland had been linked with a loan move for Sagoe Jr in the final few days of the transfer window with sporting director Kristjaan Speakan eyeing reinforcements.

The 19-year-old has made just one senior appearance for Arsenal's first team in the Carabao Cup this season and has predominantly played for the Gunners' under-21s side. Yet the teenager was withdrawn from Arsenal's under-21s squad to face Wolves on Friday and is reportedly set to leave on loan.

It had been claimed that multiple clubs have been tracking Sagoe Jr this month, with Sunderland said to have been interested. However, it is now being reported that the player will join Swansea City on loan for the rest of the season with The Gunners and The Swans enjoying a. good relationship after the loan of Charlie Patino.

The Black Cats have been without winger Patrick Roberts in recent weeks due to a calf injury, while Alex Pritchard is set to leave the club. Sunderland, however, are understood to be closing in on a deal for winger Romaine Mundle, who is in North East for a medical at Sunderland.

It is understood that Sunderland have agreed a fee of around £2million with Standard for the winger. Mundle rejected a long-term deal to leave Tottenham for Standard Liege as the player wanted to play regular football but now, the highly-rated attacker.