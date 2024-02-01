Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kieffer Moore is expected to be in the Cherries’ matchday squad tomorrow night despite continued transfer speculation linking the striker with Sunderland.

Sunderland and Ipswich were said to have made loan offers for the 31-year-old frontman, who has made just eight Premier League appearances this season, yet the Cherries would reportedly prefer a permanent deal.

Moore, who was hoping to gain more game time ahead of Wales' Euro 2024 play-off semi-final against Finland in March, is now likely to stay at Bournemouth this month as things stand.

The Cherries face West Ham United in the Premier League on deadline day with the game scheduled to kick-off at 7.30pm tonight at the London Stadium. Moore is understood to be part of the travelling party who headed to the capital on Wednesday afternoon.

Asked if there was any change in Moore’s transfer situation, Cherries head coach Andoni Iraola said during the week: “He will travel and he will be in the squad. It is the same situation.” The 31-year-old joined Bournemouth on deadline day two years ago and has made 46 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals.

