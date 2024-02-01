Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It could be a busy day on Wearside as the January transfer window concludes, so what are the deals potentially in play?

Here, we run you through..

GOALKEEPER AND DEFENCE - ALL DONE?

Injuries left Sunderland in need of more cover on the left side of defence, with the club moving to sign Leo Hjelde for a seven-figure fee. Hjelde brings versatility to the Sunderland squad, capable of playing left back and centre back. He’s promised to bring energy to the Black Cats side and should allow for Trai Hume to return to his preferred position.

As such, further movement appears unlikely at least at this stage. Nectar Triantis could be a contender for a loan at some stage, but both Dan Ballard and Luke O’Nien are close to 10 yellow cards and a suspension - meaning that cover is probably needed. Beale has spoken about wanting to have the option to play with a back three on certain occasions and has praised both Triantis and Jenson Seelt for their work behind the scenes, hinting that he’ll find playing opportunities for both.

MIDFIELDER - ONE IN, ONE OUT?

Both Beale and Kristjaan Speakman have confirmed that the club would like to add another midfielder to their ranks before the window closes. Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah continue to progress but both are probably best suited to playing as an attacking eight, as is the case with Jobe Bellingham.

Speakman confirmed last week that the club were looking for a ‘different’ option, but made clear that as is the case with a striker, they’ll only add the right player: “Yeah, I think we would like to have a little bit more difference [in our options] to create a bit more balance.

"Sometimes those players are here and are injured, sometimes it is about players who you are trying to sign.

"It's about signing the right player, what you can't do is get on the path of signing the wrong player and adding them to your group, that doesn't provide a solution it just creates problems somewhere down the track. It just means you have players who you don't think can be part of the team [in the long run] and who the coach isn't going to want to pick in the team."

A number of players have been linked over the course of the window, including Yann M’Vila. That was quickly refuted by local sources and though there most certainly was a very active interest in Barnsley’s Callum Styles, no deal was agreed.

Should Sunderland land a midfielder then Jay Matete could yet leave on loan. Matete has a knee problem at the moment but Beale has confirmed that it is only minor, and you would think therefore unlikely to prevent an exit. That will surely on happen if reinforcements arrive, however, as Matete will be needed if not.

ATTACKING MIDFIELD - ONE IN, ONE OUT AND NOTHING MORE (HOPEFULLY)?

Sunderland will confirm two deals on deadline day, with winger Romain Mundle joining from Standard Liege for a seven-figure fee. Alex Pritchard will join Birmingham City after the two clubs agreed a fee for the attacking midfielder, who requested a transfer and withdrew from the squad last week.

Further business beyond that seems very unlikely as it stands but that does not necessarily mean that there will be no late drama. Jack Clarke has been the subject of interest across the month, with Serie A club Lazio then coming to the table with a couple of bids over the course of the last week.

Sunderland rebuffed those, deeming them well short of their asking price, and have been clear all window that the winger is not for sale unless it is a huge bid (in excess of £20 million). So far there has been no indication anyone is willing to meet that price in this window, and so Clarke is set to stay until the summer when the situation will be reviewed. A last-minute bid can’t be ruled out but the later it arrives, the more minded Sunderland will be to stand firm given Clarke’s importance to the side.

Incomings wise, Sunderland have decent depth in these areas but they would of course move heaven and earth to land Amad if Manchester United sanction his departure. As it stands, there has been no indication that they are willing to do so and at this stage, it remains a very long shot.

There has been some interest in Bradley Dack but his current injury and Pritchard’s departure make an exit seem unlikely - at least for now.

STRIKER - ONE IN, ONE OUT?

Sunderland are eager to add an experienced striker who can challenge for a first-team place immediately, but are well aware that they are the hardest and the most expensive players to land. Kieffer Moore has been a target all month but Bournemouth have not yet decided to send him out on loan, and will want a significant financial contribution if they do. The scope is there for Sunderland to invest and particularly if it is a loan deal, but they will not do a deal for the sake of it. Their view is that if they can find an upgrade while their summer acquisitions settle then that is ideal, but if not then there is little point obstructing the pathway.