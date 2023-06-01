Sunderland and their Championship rivals are being linked with a host of transfer deals ahead of the summer with the window set to open in a little under two week's time.

The Black Cats have already sold over 29,000 season tickets ahead of their 2023-24 Championship campaign with passes for the year back on sale and purchasable via the club’s website.

In the run-up to the new season, The Echo will be bringing you the latest news and gossip as it happens to keep you abreast of everything you need to know as the window develops, readers can find yesterday's main stories by clicking this link:

Here, we take you through the key Championship transfer headlines that you need to know today (June 1):

Ex-Sunderland loanee Edouard Michut has revealed his reasons for returning to PSG. The Frenchman said the two parties "didn’t agree on certain contractual points and that there "were also a few things in the style of play" that didn’t suit him.

Leeds United are reportedly eyeing a move for West Brom's former Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan, who could cost £2million in compensation, following the Whites' relegation from the Premier League under former Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce.

Allardyce's tenure as Leeds United manager is expected to end this coming Thursday, when the former Everton, England Bolton and West Ham boss is due to meet with the club's hierarchy

Jobe Bellingham is set to sign a four-year deal at Sunderland for significantly less than the £3million transfer fee first rumoured ahead of a medical at the Stadium of Light.

Tottenham are stepping up their interest in Ange Postecoglou - who was once considered by Martin Bain for the Sunderland job - after his Celtic side have played in Saturday's Scottish Cup final.

Ex-Sunderland, Wigan Athletic and Doncaster Rovers defender Reece James has hinted he would like to remain at Sheffield Wednesday following the club's promotion.

Leeds United will listen to offers for Tyler Roberts this summer after an injury-hit and disappointing loan spell at Championship side QPR. The Wales international's contract is due to expire in the summer of 2024.