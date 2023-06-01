Jobe Bellingham is set to sign a four-year deal at Sunderland for significantly less than the £3million transfer fee first rumoured, according to fresh reports.

Bellingham, younger brother of Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude, was in attendance for the first leg of Sunderland's play-off semi-final against Luton Town at the Stadium of Light earlier this month.

Bellingham made his full debut for Birmingham City against Sunderland at St Andrew's earlier this season in a game the Black Cats eventually won 2-1.

However, a report from Sunderland Nation has stated that Bellingham is set to sign a bumper four-year deal at Sunderland following the player's return from Germany. The website also states that the transfer fee will be "significantly less" than £3million.

Sunderland Nation also claim that the 17-year-old has just one-year left on the deal he signed with Championship rivals Birmingham City last season. Bellingham is said to see his future elsewhere, which means Sunderland have reportedly been able to negotiate a cut-price deal.

“He’s put on 10 kilos this year, he’s going to be an absolute monster just like his brother is,” Birmingham City's ex-Watford striker Troy Deeney said of Jobe Bellingham earlier this year.