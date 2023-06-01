Jobe Bellingham to Sunderland: Transfer and contract details revealed ahead of Birmingham City exit
The latest on Jobe Bellingham's transfer to Sunderland ahead of the summer window.
Jobe Bellingham is set to sign a four-year deal at Sunderland for significantly less than the £3million transfer fee first rumoured, according to fresh reports.
Bellingham, younger brother of Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude, was in attendance for the first leg of Sunderland's play-off semi-final against Luton Town at the Stadium of Light earlier this month.
The Bellingham family have close links with the Black Cats hierarchy, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, first-team coach Mike Dodds and head of coaching Stuart English all playing a part in the development of both brothers.
Bellingham made his full debut for Birmingham City against Sunderland at St Andrew's earlier this season in a game the Black Cats eventually won 2-1.
However, a report from Sunderland Nation has stated that Bellingham is set to sign a bumper four-year deal at Sunderland following the player's return from Germany. The website also states that the transfer fee will be "significantly less" than £3million.
Sunderland Nation also claim that the 17-year-old has just one-year left on the deal he signed with Championship rivals Birmingham City last season. Bellingham is said to see his future elsewhere, which means Sunderland have reportedly been able to negotiate a cut-price deal.
“He’s put on 10 kilos this year, he’s going to be an absolute monster just like his brother is,” Birmingham City's ex-Watford striker Troy Deeney said of Jobe Bellingham earlier this year.
“[Jobe] is going to be unbelievably talented, you can’t deny that, but it is just going to take him a year or two longer than his brother.”