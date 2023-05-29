News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC transfer news: £3m-rated midfielder set for medical after Instagram bio change

The latest news on Jobe Bellingham's reported £3million transfer move to Sunderland from Birmingham City.

By James Copley
Published 29th May 2023, 11:09 BST- 2 min read

Jobe Bellingham is expected to travel to Sunderland this week ahead of a medical, according to fresh reports.

Sunderland are thought to be making progress on their ambitious bid to bring Birmingham City youngster Bellingham to the club during the summer window with the sounding deal close to completion.

Bellingham, younger brother of Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude, was in attendance for the first leg of Sunderland's play-off semi-final against Luton Town at the Stadium of Light earlier this month.

The Bellingham family have close links with the Black Cats hierarchy, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, first-team coach Mike Dodds and head of coaching Stuart English all playing a part in the development of both brothers.

Bellingham made his full debut for Birmingham City against Sunderland at St Andrew's earlier this season in a game the Black Cats eventually won 2-1.

His attendance against Lutin Town is understood to have been a reflection of the progress being made on the deal, with Wearside increasingly seen as an attractive destination for young players in need of regular game time.

Recent reports have stated that the two clubs are now in agreement on a fee in the region of £3million, and that the deal should progress over the next fortnight with Bellingham now having removed Birmingham City from his Instagram bio ahead of the move to Wearside.

Now, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has provided a further update. he said: "While Jude Bellingham is set to complete his move to Real Madrid… his brother Jobe Bellingham is expected to travel to Sunderland this week. Medical tests are scheduled ahead of £3m move from Birmingham City."

