PSG midfielder Edouard Michut has revealed why he didn't want to return to Sunderland next season.

Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman recently stated that the club won't be taking up their option to purchase Edouard Michut this summer.

Speakman said the decision was taken 'mutually', with the 20-year-old now set to return to PSG to assess his next steps.

Michut overcame a frustrating first half of the season to make 20 appearances across all competitions, showcasing his impressive ability on the ball.

However, he lost his place in the starting XI for the closing weeks of the campaign and the club look set to sign Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham City in the coming weeks, further increasing competition for places in midfield.

“A very positive outcome,” Michut told a French media outlet. “It’s been a very good season to develop, to be ready for future years since it’s a Championship that is still incredibly intense and technically complicated.

“It took a bit of time to start for me to play games, especially because of some physical glitches as well as the adaptation to a new football. But I think I made the right choice by going to play for Sunderland.

“The club offered me the opportunity to stay. It was my decision to leave Sunderland. We didn’t agree on certain contractual points. There were also a few things in the style of play that didn’t suit me.