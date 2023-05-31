Sunderland and their championship rivals are being linked with a host of transfer deals ahead of the summer window.

It is all change at Leeds United following their relegation from the Premier League while there appears to be interest from a recently promoted club in one of Sunderland's most prized assets.

Here, we take you through the key Championship transfer headlines that you need to know:

Jobe Bellingham looks set to complete his £3million switch to the Stadium of Light with the Birmingham City midfielder pencilled in for a medical next week.

Birmingham City are reportedly ready to make a £2million swoop for Wolves defender and former Black Cats loanee Dion Sanderson. However, Sunderland are also said to be interested.

Leeds United want about £30million for 19-year-old Italian striker Wilfried Gnonto amid interest from clubs from the Premier League and Italy following Leeds United's relegation.

Sunderland have received bids for attacker Jack Clarke from Premier League trio Burnley, Brentford and Crystal Palace. However, the Black Cats are understood to be discussing a new deal with the former Leeds United man.

Former Sunderland, Everton, Sheffield Wednesday and Celtic attacker Aiden McGeady is now a free agent after leaving Hibernian, the Scottish club have confirmed.

Arsenal centre-back Zach Awe will be allowed to leave the London club, who finished second in the Premier League this season, when his current contract expires this summer, and he has interest from the Championship