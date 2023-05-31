Sunderland star Jack Clarke has been linked with a move to Burnley during the summer transfer window - but what is the inside track on the Clarets' interest following promotion to the Premier League under Vincent Kompany?

Here, we caught up with Matt Scrafton, who covers Burnley for The Echo's sister title, the Burnley Express:

Do Burnley have the finances to compete in a potential three-way bidding war over Jack Clarke?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MS: "Given they’re now back in the top flight, yes. But they are very sensible with their recruitment and tend to do a lot of their work abroad where there’s better value to be had, especially in Belgium given the Vincent Kompany ties.

"We all know English players cost a premium and Sunderland are well in their rights to demand top dollar for a player that is still under contract, so I’d be surprised if Burnley go all out with big bids. They’re likely to strengthen in several areas of the pitch this summer, so I wouldn’t expect them to offer considerable amounts for one player."

Have Burnley been linked with other attacking wingers or just Jack Clarke at present?

MS: "It seems like Burnley have been linked with every player underneath the sun since the season ended, so it’s fair to say they’re in for a busy summer as they look to strengthen across the pitch ahead of their return to the Premier League. With Ashley Barnes leaving, it’s widely expected they will bring in another number nine, so in terms of the attacking part of the pitch that seems to be the priority.

"Fans will be desperate for Tella to come back on a permanent deal from Southampton after scoring 19 times from the wing this season, but given how well he performed in the Championship you’d imagine the Saints will be keen to utilise him in the second tier following their relegation. If a Tella return to Turf Moor isn’t a possibility, that might explain why they’re looking elsewhere."

Would Jack Clarke play regularly in the Premier League for Burnley if he was to sign as things stand?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MS: "With Tella returning to St Mary’s, Burnley’s current options out wide are Anass Zaroury, Manuel Benson and Darko Churlinov, although the latter hasn’t featured as much as the other two. Were Clarke to make the move to Turf Moor, he’d certainly be in with a chance of getting regular game time.

"In fact, that’s one advantage Burnley might have over Brentford and Crystal Palace, the ability to offer him guaranteed game time. Zaroury, the most influential player out of the three, will miss a decent chunk of the season due to the Africa Cup of Nations, so it’s certainly a position where Burnley need strength in depth."

Does the interest seem genuine from a Burnley perspective? And how likely does the deal feel at the moment?

MS: "As touched upon previously, Burnley are keen to strengthen across the pitch and Clarke seems to fit in with Kompany’s philosophy, so it’s a move that would make sense. Would they be willing to splash the cash on one player though? That’s where I have my doubts.