Burnley, Brentford and Crystal Palace have submitted offers for Sunderland star Jack Clarke, according to reports.

The former Leeds United and Tottenham winger chipped in with 23 goal contributions for the Black Cats last season in all competitions, including two goals against Premier League side Fulham in the FA Cup.

That form has sparked interest from top-flight sides with respected transfer insider Fabrizio Romano providing an update on the 22-year-old's transfer situation.

On Twitter, Romano said: "Burnley, Brentford and Crystal Palace have all submitted bids for Sunderland talent Jack Clarke. Understand Sunderland are currently negotiating a new deal for Clarke as he’s considered ‘vital’ for the club to get promoted."