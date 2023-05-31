News you can trust since 1873
By James Copley
Published 31st May 2023, 10:06 BST- 1 min read

Former Sunderland, Everton, Sheffield Wednesday and Celtic attacker Aiden McGeady is now a free agent after leaving Hibernian, the Scottish club have confirmed.

After five years on Wearside, save for a brief loan spell at Charlton Athletic in 2020, McGeady linked up with former Black Cats boss Lee Johnson at Hibs earlier last summer, but made just 14 appearances for the Easter Road outfit.

Injury problems severely hampered his season in Scotland before a hamstring problem picked up in February prematurely ended his season. At 37-years-old, doubts remain over McGeady's future with retirement potentially on the cards.

On his departure, McGeady commented: “I’ve enjoyed my time at Hibs and wish the lads, supporters, and the staff all the best for next season.”

McGeady featured 150 times in all competitions for Sunderland between 2017 and 2022 winning the Papa John's Trophy at Wembley and helping the club eventually secure promotion back to the Championship as part of Alex Neil's squad during the 2012-22 campaign.

Related topics:SunderlandCelticEvertonCharltonLee Johnson