Former Sunderland, Everton, Sheffield Wednesday and Celtic attacker Aiden McGeady is now a free agent after leaving Hibernian, the Scottish club have confirmed.

After five years on Wearside, save for a brief loan spell at Charlton Athletic in 2020, McGeady linked up with former Black Cats boss Lee Johnson at Hibs earlier last summer, but made just 14 appearances for the Easter Road outfit.

Injury problems severely hampered his season in Scotland before a hamstring problem picked up in February prematurely ended his season. At 37-years-old, doubts remain over McGeady's future with retirement potentially on the cards.

On his departure, McGeady commented: “I’ve enjoyed my time at Hibs and wish the lads, supporters, and the staff all the best for next season.”