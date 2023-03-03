News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Ex-Sunderland ace Aiden McGeady suffers major injury blow plus Cats set for incredible support at Norwich City

Hibernian - and former Sunderland winger - Aiden McGeady has suffered more injury woe after being ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring problem.

By Richard Mennear
19 minutes ago - 1 min read

The 36-year-old returned in December following almost five months on the sidelines with a knee issue, and now his campaign has been ended prematurely as a result of the injury that forced him off early in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock a fortnight ago.

McGeady, who has managed just 14 appearances since arriving at Easter Road last summer, faces between four and six months on the sidelines.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With his contract due to expire at the end of the season, there is now a possibility the former Republic of Ireland international – who admitted in January that he feared his previous injury may force him to retire – may have kicked his last ball for the Hibees.

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray.
Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray.
Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray.
Most Popular

“Geads will be seeing another specialist shortly and that will determine whether or not he needs surgery,” said manager Lee Johnson.

“He will be out for a minimum of four months and potentially six months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s really disappointing for us and really disappointing for him, but it’s our job to nurse him back to full fitness.”

Norwich City trip sold-out

Meanwhile, Sunderland will be backed by another sold-out away following at Norwich City.

A club statement read: “Tickets have now sold out for Sunderland's trip to Norwich City in the Sky Bet Championship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Lads head to Carrow Road on Sunday 12 March for a midday kick-off.

“Over 1,800 supporters will be heading to Norfolk to back the Black Cats - thank you for your outstanding backing!”

Aiden McGeadyNorwich CityCatsSunderlandLee JohnsonTicketsRepublic of Ireland