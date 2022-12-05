Lee Johnson's first starting XI as Sunderland boss and where they are two years on: Photo gallery
It’s two years to the day since Sunderland named Lee Johnson as their new head coach – and a lot has changed since then.
Johnson took charge of his first Black Cats match on the same day he was appointed, with the side losing 1-0 against Wigan at the Stadium of Light.
After just over a year in charge Johnson was dismissed in January this year, before taking over at SPL club Hibernian.
Sunderland went on to win promotion from League One last season, while several players have moved on since Johnson’s first match.
Here’s the side which started against Wigan and a look at where they are now: