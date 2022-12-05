It’s two years to the day since Sunderland named Lee Johnson as their new head coach – and a lot has changed since then.

Johnson took charge of his first Black Cats match on the same day he was appointed, with the side losing 1-0 against Wigan at the Stadium of Light.

After just over a year in charge Johnson was dismissed in January this year, before taking over at SPL club Hibernian.

Sunderland went on to win promotion from League One last season, while several players have moved on since Johnson’s first match.

Here’s the side which started against Wigan and a look at where they are now:

1. GK: Lee Burge After leaving Sunderland when his contract expired in the summer, the 29-year-old has started every league game for Northampton in League Two this season, with The Cobblers sitting 3rd in the table.

2. RB: Conor McLaughlin The full-back returned to Fleetwood after leaving Sunderland at the end of the 2020/21 season. He then announced his retirement earlier this year.

3. CB: Tom Flanagan Flanagan's move away from Sunderland in January came as something of a surprise due to the Black Cats' lack of defensive alternatives. The 30-year-old defender has started 18 games for Shrewsbury in League One this season.

4. CB: Bailey Wright The only player on this list who remains a Sunderland player. Wright played a key part in Sunderland's promotion from League One last season but has only made four starts in the Championship this term.