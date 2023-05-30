Dion Sanderson has once again been linked with Sunderland after returning to Wolves having spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Birmingham City.

Sanderson made 27 appearances for the Black Cats during the 2020-21 season while on loan from Wolves and has since played for the Blues, Cardiff City and QPR.

The Black Cats were keen on bringing Sanderson back to the Stadium of Light and are thought to have approaches rejected due to their League One status at the time with fresh reports suggesting that Kristjaan Speakman & Co could revive their interest.

Birmingham City have already reportedly tabled a bid for Sanderson after his successful loan last season with Sunderland and other Championship clubs seemingly monitoring the situation.

But what do Sunderland fans think of the possibility of Sanderson's return? We asked supporters on Twitter this question: Would Dion Sanderson be a good signing for Sunderland for the right price?

An overwhelming majority of 77.1 per cent of the 1,877 supporters The Echo polled on social media responded yes with just 9.1 per cent answering no and 13.9 per cent stating that they were undecided.

Sunderland fan and YouTuber, Michael Bowers, added: "I’d take him as an option like. If we can get better then fair enough. But not as desperate to sign him as I was a year or two ago."

Michael Farn also stated: "If there’s a chance of a Premier League defender in the mould of van Hecke we should aim high. Would sign Sanderson on a permanent if the price was right."

Jamie Armstrong concluded: "Would need to be a good price. Don't think he would start for us so no point going out and spending the same amount of money for a bench/rotation player as a player who would be more a starter."

Since Sanderson's Sunderland exit, the club have added centre-backs Aji Alese, Danny Batth and Dan Ballard and also have Bailey Wright still on the books plus Luke O’Nien, Trai Hume and Dennis Cirkin, who can all play there if required.