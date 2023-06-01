Sunderland have already sold over 29,000 season tickets ahead of their 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Season cards are now back on sale and can be purchased via the club’s website.

Adult season tickets can be bought from £420, with under-16s priced from £55.

Over-65s season tickets are available from £290, with under-22s and under-18s available from £180 and £105 respectively.

Sunderland’s average attendance at the Stadium of Light for the 2022/23 season was 39,328 - the highest in the Championship by some distance.

A sell-out crowd of 46,060 then attended the first leg of the side’s play-off semi-final against Luton last month.

After finishing sixth in the table, the Black Cats will find out next season’s fixtures on Thursday, June 22 at 9am.