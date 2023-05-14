News you can trust since 1873
The 57 superb photos of Sunderland fans as 46,060 watch Black Cats defeat Luton Town in play-offs - gallery

By James Copley
Published 14th May 2023, 09:41 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 09:43 BST

Sunderland beat Luton 2-1 in the first leg of their play-off semi-final at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 11th minute when Elijah Adebayo converted from close range after a Hatters corner.

Sunderland drew level before half-time, though, with Amad scoring an excellent equaliser following Alex Pritchard’s short free-kick.

The hosts then took the lead midway through the second half when Trai Hume headed home Jack Clarke’s cross.

It means Sunderland will take a lead into Tuesday’s second leg at Kenilworth Road.

1. Sunderland fans

2. Sunderland fans

3. Sunderland fans

4. Sunderland fans

