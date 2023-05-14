Our cameras were in attendance as Sunderland defeated Luton Town at the Stadium of Light in Saturday evening.

Sunderland beat Luton 2-1 in the first leg of their play-off semi-final at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 11th minute when Elijah Adebayo converted from close range after a Hatters corner.

Sunderland drew level before half-time, though, with Amad scoring an excellent equaliser following Alex Pritchard’s short free-kick.

The hosts then took the lead midway through the second half when Trai Hume headed home Jack Clarke’s cross.

It means Sunderland will take a lead into Tuesday’s second leg at Kenilworth Road.

1 . Sunderland fans Our cameras were in attendance as Sunderland defeated Luton Town at the Stadium of Light on Saturday evening. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

