Sunderland’s season came to an end following their play-off defeat at Luton last week - with the club now preparing for the 2023/24 campaign.

Here are some key dates for Black Cats’ supporters to be aware of as we head into the summer months:

When does the transfer window open?

The transfer will officially open for English clubs on Saturday, June 10 and close on Friday, September 1.

Clubs can agree a transfer earlier than June 10 but the deal will not become official, and the player won’t be able to join their new club, until the window reopens.

Players who are not under contract at another club can be signed anytime. Clubs can also sign players who are free agents after the deadline.

When are next season’s fixtures released?

EFL fixtures for the 2023/24 season will be released on Thursday, June 22 at 9am.

The 24 Championship teams will be confirmed after the upcoming bank holiday weekend, with the play-off final between Luton and Coventry taking place on Saturday, May 27 (4:45pm kick-off).

The final day of the Premier League season will take place a day later on Sunday, May 28, before the League One play-off final on Monday, May 29.

When are Sunderland’s pre-season friendlies?

Sunderland have confirmed they will play two pre-season friendlies against North East sides South Shields (12:30pm) and Gateshead (4pm) on Saturday, July 8.

The Black Cats will then fly out to America for a pre-season tour on Wednesday, July 12 and play three friendly matches overseas.

Sunderland will face San Antonio FC on Saturday, July 15, before heading to New Mexico to play New Mexico United on Wednesday, July 19.

Their final game abroad will be played on Friday, July 21 against North Carolina FC.

When does the season start?

The new Championship season will begin on the weekend starting Saturday, August 5, while there will probably be a televised match on Friday, August 4.

Less than a week later the Carabao Cup will get under way on the week commencing August 7.

