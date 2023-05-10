Key EFL dates Sunderland will hope to avoid next season have been released

The EFL has today released a number of key dates ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, though promotion-chasing Sunderland will hope they don't apply to them.

An EFL statement read: "Key dates for supporter’s diaries have been released ahead of the 2023/24 season with EFL fixture release day kicking things off on Thursday 22 June, where all 72 EFL Clubs will release their 2023/24 schedules from 9am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The opening round of fixtures will take place across the opening weekend of 4-6 August with Round One of the Carabao Cup following shortly after w/c 7 August.

"Wembley will play host to the Carabao Cup Final on Sunday 25 February 2024, in what will be the first of five showpiece Finals in the EFL calendar, with the EFL Trophy Final taking place on Sunday 7 April."

It added: "The season-ending Sky Bet EFL Play-Offs will once again be staged at Wembley Stadium, this time across two weekends in May 2024. The League One Final will start proceedings on Saturday 18 May 2024, before League Two the following day, on Sunday 19 May. The Championship Final will take centre stage the following weekend on Sunday 26 May."

The full list of key dates is:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fixture Release Date – Thursday 22 June 2023, 9am

Start Date – Saturday 5 August 2023 (with a likely live game on Friday 4 August)

Carabao Cup Round One – w/c 7 August 2023

Carabao Cup Final – Sunday 25 February 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EFL Trophy Round One – w/c 4 September 2023

EFL Trophy Final – Sunday 7 April 2024

League One Play-Off Final – Saturday 18 May 2024

League Two Play-Off Final – Sunday 19 May 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad