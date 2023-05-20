After missing out on promotion through the play-offs Sunderland are already making plans for the 2023/24 Championship season.

The Black Cats are in advanced talks to sign Birmingham midfielder Jobe Bellingham, who was at the Stadium of Light to watch Sunderland’s play-off semi-final first leg against Luton earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when can EFL clubs sign players this summer, and what can fans expect?

Here’s some key information ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

When does the transfer window open?

The transfer will officially open for English clubs on Wednesday, June 14 and close on Friday, 1 September at 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can clubs sign players before that?

Clubs can agree a transfer earlier than June 14 but the deal will not become official, and the player won’t be able to join their new club, until the window reopens.

Players who are not under contract at another club can be signed anytime. Clubs can also sign players who are free agents after the deadline.

What’s the latest with Jobe Bellingham?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland in advanced talks with teenage midfielder Bellingham, the younger brother of England and Borussia Dortmund Jude.

This season, 17-year-old Jobe has made 22 Championship appearances for Birmingham, where he has a year left on his contract.

It’s been reported the teenager would cost Sunderland a fee of around £3million.

Where else are Sunderland looking to strengthen?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite reaching the play-offs there are obvious gaps in Sunderland’s squad.

The club will be looking to bolster their striker options this summer to provide competition and support for Ross Stewart.

While Sunderland will be looking to strengthen in all areas, head coach Tony Mowbray has also said he wants more competition at centre-back.

What else has Mowbray said about the transfer window?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before their play-off games against Luton, Mowbray said the club, and Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman, would be prepared to move quickly in the transfer market this summer.

"Everything lands on my laptop for me to look at and check - snapshots of players from around the world that we have got on our radar," said Mowbray.

"I always give them feedback, I tell them ‘he’s good, I like this one, I think this one is better than that one’.

"I am involved in the recruitment, Kristjaan is coming into my office and we are discussing some players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad