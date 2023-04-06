News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland eye defensive signings in summer transfer window as Tony Mowbray reveals message to Danny Batth

Tony Mowbray has told stand-in captain Danny Batth to expect more competition at Sunderland next season – while praising the defender’s influence on and off the pitch.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST- 2 min read

Batth, 32, has been one of the side’s standout players this campaign, starting 35 of 39 Championship fixtures.

The central defender has also been handed the captain’s armband in recent months, following an injury to regular skipper Corry Evans, and triggered a one-year extension in his contract based on performances.

Dan Ballard and Luke O’Nien have played alongside Batth at centre-back for the Black Cats this season, while 22-year-old Joe Andeson arrived from Everton during the January transfer window.

Danny Batth playing for Sunderland against Burnley. Photo: Frank Reid.
Danny Batth playing for Sunderland against Burnley. Photo: Frank Reid.
Bailey Wright also has a year left on his Black Cats contract, after joining Rotherham on loan earlier this year, yet Mowbray still wants to strengthen his defensive options.

“I’ve just had Danny in the office. I think he’s had an amazing season,” Mowbray told the Echo when asked about Batth.

“He’s had a fantastic career. I’ve seen Danny Batth on opposition team sheets for years and years for teams we’ve played against. You don’t know him until you get him as a player.

“He’s a gentleman, he’s a really honourable guy, he’s 6 ft 3, makes first contact a lot, attacks the ball and does his job. I think he’s been important amongst the generally young defenders around him and been an important player for the club this year.

“I’ve just had a chat with him about how we will potentially try to create some competition in the summer. We brought young Joe Anderson in of course but we always have to keep moving forward and have competition within the dressing room.

“He has to keep pushing on and keep doing as well as he’s doing at the moment and helping the team, but to expect some competition hopefully in the summer.”

Batth is set to lead Sunderland out against Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Friday, before a trip to Cardiff three days later.

The Black Cats have seven games remaining this season and are seven points off a play-off place.

