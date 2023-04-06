News you can trust since 1873
Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland transfers: Five players set to leave this summer as things stand and eight who could go: Gallery

Sunderland have seven games remaining in the regular Championship season – while planning is already taking place ahead of the next campaign.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:33 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 10:48 BST

The Black Cats have managed to agree long-term deals with several of their younger players, meaning they won’t have many immediate contract decisions to make this summer.

But as Sunderland look to strengthen in the upcoming transfer market, there will inevitably be outgoings as well.

We’ve taken a closer look at the players who are set to leave the Stadium of Light at the end of the season – as things stand – as well as others who could depart:

After playing regularly for Shrewsbury during a loan spell in League One this season, the 29-year-old is Sunderland’s only outfield player whose contract is set to expire this summer.

1. Carl Winchester - Set to leave

After playing regularly for Shrewsbury during a loan spell in League One this season, the 29-year-old is Sunderland's only outfield player whose contract is set to expire this summer.

Sunderland fans have enjoyed watching the Manchester United loanee, 20, this season, yet it seems unlikely the Black Cats will be able to re-sign him if they don’t get promoted.

2. Amad - Set to leave

Sunderland fans have enjoyed watching the Manchester United loanee, 20, this season, yet it seems unlikely the Black Cats will be able to re-sign him if they don't get promoted.

It’s been a challenging period for the Leeds loanee who was brought in to play just off Ross Stewart. Stewart’s injury has meant Gelhardt, 20, has led the line on his own, scoring once in 11 appearances, and it’s unlikely he will return to Wearside next season.

3. Joe Gelhardt - Set to leave

It's been a challenging period for the Leeds loanee who was brought in to play just off Ross Stewart. Stewart's injury has meant Gelhardt, 20, has led the line on his own, scoring once in 11 appearances, and it's unlikely he will return to Wearside next season.

While he’s predominantly played for Sunderland’s under-21s side, Carney has been the club’s third-choice goalkeeper this campaign. The 21-year-old will be out of contract this summer after signing a two-year deal in 2021.

4. Jacob Carney - Set to leave

While he's predominantly played for Sunderland's under-21s side, Carney has been the club's third-choice goalkeeper this campaign. The 21-year-old will be out of contract this summer after signing a two-year deal in 2021.

