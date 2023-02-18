The 32-year-old moved to Wearside just over a year ago, signing an 18 month deal in January 2022, and helped the team win promotion from League One.

In the absence of Corry Evans, Batth has captained Sunderland in recent weeks, while his performances have activated an additional year onto the defender’s contract – which will run until the summer of 2024.

“I think I've hit pretty much every target in my contract so I have to keep going with it,” Batth told the Echo. “I always believe contracts look after themselves if you're playing well and enjoying it.

Danny Batth playing for Sunderland.

“What a great 12 months it's been so far. I never had any hesitation in coming here. I knew what the club was trying to do and where it was trying to go, and I wanted to be part of it.

“It's gone OK so far, let's keep moving forward.”

With Evans set to be sidelined for the rest of the season, as well as Bailey Wright’s loan move to Rotherham, it seems Batth has taken on more responsibility within a young squad.

“I always try and help my team-mates the best I can anyway,” the defender added. “I feel like I'm quite vocal. I'm not sure if you can hear the Black Country accent when there's 35,000 shouting, but I always try and organise. That's part of my job, I have to do that.

“And off the pitch I try to help players the best I can. Obviously we've lost a few more senior players but what an opportunity it is for other lads to step up and do it as well.”

Since recovering from a calf issue in January, Batth has also formed an effective centre-back partnership with Daniel Ballard in recent weeks, which has helped goalkeeper Anthony Patterson keep back-to-back clean sheets.

“I think we can really progress as a pair,” said Batth when asked about his role alongside Ballard. “Whoever plays at the back, there's good balance there.