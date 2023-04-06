News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland vs Hull City: Team news plus key players and battles to look out

As Sunderland take on Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Good Friday, we take a look at the influential players and battles on the pitch who could sway the game.

By Ben Boyd
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:58 BST- 2 min read

The reverse fixture in December at Hull produced a 1-1 draw with Ross Stewart opening the scoring, before Hull scored a late equaliser against 10-man Sunderland.

Hull are not currently threatened by relegation on 48 points, nine points from the bottom three, however they have won just one of their last five matches.

Do Sunderland have enough firepower to score goals?

The Sunderland first team players take part in open training session at the Stadium of Light.The Sunderland first team players take part in open training session at the Stadium of Light.
The Sunderland first team players take part in open training session at the Stadium of Light.
Newcastle stopper Karl Darlow joined Hull on loan until the end of the season and his pedigree has shown between the sticks, against Rotherham he kept his second clean sheet in just six games.

Alex Pritchard is expected to return to the squad after missing open training this week and could be key in breaking down the Hull defence and getting past Darlow.

Sunderland’s second highest goalscorer, Amad Diallo has deputised Stewart’s role as top goalscorer well, finding the net nine times and has been deployed in a couple of different positions due to Pritchard’s absence.

Rosenior said Hull’s top scorer Oscar Estupinan will not make the trip as planned to Sunderland due to swelling on his ankle. The Tigers will also be without Brighton loanee Aaron Connolly, Cyrus Christie and Ghanaian international Benjamin Tetteh.

Hull’s midfield depth

Hull City boast impressive depth in midfield, Rosenior is well equipped in that position and the game could be won or lost in the middle of the park.

The experienced Jean Michael Seri partners his understudy Regan Slater and the pair pose a significant threat to Sunderland, boasting an impressive five goals and five assists between them from the middle of the park.

Sunderland’s Dan Neil has been without his midfield partner Corry Evans for a significant amount of time and will most likely partner Edouard Michut in the middle of the park.

Hull’s Turkish midfielder Ozan Tufan has scored five goals this season, including a late strike in the reverse fixture against Sunderland, it is possible he may start on Friday night.

