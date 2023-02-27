After coming through the ranks at Everton, Andeson signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at the Stadium of Light, with a club option of a further year. He then made his Black Cats debut off the bench during this month’s 1-1 draw at Millwall, and played for the under-21s side against Aston Villa last week.

To find out more we caught up with Joe Thomas, Everton reporter for the Liverpool Echo, to ask about Anderson’s potential:

What sort of defender is Anderson and what are his main attributes?

Joe Anderson came through the academy at Everton before signing for Sunderland in January. (Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images)

JT: “Anderson is a commanding presence at centre-back but he is confident on the ball too. His development has seen him end up at the back having started on the left side of midfield, then left-back before moving to centre-back, where he played a lot with promising academy teammate Reece Welch.

"He does the simple things well and is eager to stride forward with the ball or pick a pass when the opportunity presents itself.”

Why did Everton allow him to leave permanently?

JT: “Anderson was part of a promising crop of youngsters at Everton, the under-21s moving from strength to strength since Paul Tait took over as their head coach last year.

“This season they have beaten the likes of PSG and Manchester City while reaching the last 16 of the Papa John's Trophy by beating the senior teams of Mansfield, and Hartlepool.

"Anderson has been a fixture in that side and led it as captain. He was part of a batch of youngsters that joined the first-team squad in travelling to Australia in November for Everton's involvement in the Sydney Super Cup - earning minutes in the 5-1 thrashing of Western Sydney Wanderers.

“Yet while Everton are trying to overhaul their football set-up and have made improving the transition from the academy to the senior set-up as a key ambition of that, the reality is Anderson was going to struggle to break into the first team matchday squad.

“Everton have a glut of senior centre-backs. Both Frank Lampard and now Sean Dyche have chosen to play four at the back which has left James Tarkowski, Conor Coady, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey and Mason Holgate all fighting for two centre back spots.

"Despite his promise, he probably knew he would have to leave to have a better chance at senior level.”

How ready do you think he is to make an impact at Sunderland?

JT: “Judging how close Anderson is to the Sunderland first team is difficult. He has been a regular fixture in an under-21s side that has been competitive against senior Football League teams.

“But he has not been out on loan and his experiences in the Papa John's have come against League One and League Two sides.

”This will be a learning curve for Anderson, physically and tactically, but he has the potential to develop.

