Sunderland are making progress on their ambitious bid to bring Birmingham City youngster Jobe Bellingham to the club.

Bellingham, younger brother of Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude, was in attendance for the first leg of Sunderland's play-off semi final against Luton Town at the Stadium of Light last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bellingham family have close links with the Black Cats hierarchy, with Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman, first team coach Mike Dodds and Head of Coaching Stuart English all playing a part in the development of both brothers.

Bellingham made his full debut for Birmingham City against Sunderland at St Andrews earlier this season in a game the Black Cats eventually won 2-1.

His attendance on Saturday is understood to have been a reflection of the progress being made on the deal, with Wearside increasingly seen as an attractive destination for young players in need of regular game time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Respected transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano says that the two clubs are now in agreement on a fee in the region of £3 million, and that the deal should progress over the next fortnight.

Bellingham's arrival will cast further doubt on the long-term future of Edouard Michut. Sunderland have an option-to-buy agreement with PSG at the end of the young midfielder's loan but the 20-year-old appeared to say his farewells to supporters in a social media post on Wednesday evening.