Tony Mowbray says the planning for next season is well under way even as the uncertainty over what division Sunderland will be playing in has been extended.

Sunderland are preparing for their fourth play-off campaign in five years, and are so well aware of the advantage other sides have in being able to make a fast start on their summer work.

While Mowbray's primary focus is on trying to navigate a way past an impressive Luton Town side, he has continued to discuss potential targets with the club's recruitment team.

While promotion would clearly impact both Sunderland's budget and what they would need to recruit in the summer window, large elements of their plan will remain consistent and numerous targets for a Championship campaign are already very much in place.

The extension of the season due to a play-off campaign is very much familiar territory for Sunderland now, and Mowbray is confident that the club won't be caught out as a result.

While it isn't Mowbray's key focus in his role as head coach, he is actively involved in the process of identifying potential additions.

"Everything lands on my laptop for me to look at and check - snapshots of players from around the world that we have got on our radar," Mowbray said.

"I always give them feedback, I tell them 'he's good, I like this one, I think this one is better than that one'.

"Yet as I sit here now, the wheels are rolling - they are in motion. That's good, because the wheels need to move. This year has shown that.

"I was asking the other day if maybe the play-offs last year and the short turnaround had impacted the injuries we've had this year, and yet a lot of those injuries have been in-game ones. They're not fatigue injuries.

"I am involved in the recruitment, Kristjaan is coming into my office and we are discussing some players, but he knows that I need to focus on where we are at the moment."