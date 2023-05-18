Sunderland will begin their pre-season campaign with a double header against local rivals South Shields and Gateshead.

The Black Cats will face South Shields at 12.30 on Saturday, July 8th before a fixture against Gateshead at 4pm the same day. South Shields won promotion to the National League North last season, while Mike Williamson's side enjoyed a successful campaign following their promotion to the National League.

Sunderland will then in the following week fly out to the US, where they are set to face San Antonio FC, New Mexico United and North Carolina FC.