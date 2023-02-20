Sunderland will visit the US for the first time since 2015 when they depart for Austin, Texas on 12 July before returning to Wearside 10 days later.

Tony Mowbray’s side will face three teams while in America. The first are San Antonio FC at Toyota Field on 15 July before the Wearsiders travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico and take on New Mexico United at Isotopes Park on 19 July.

The Black Cats' third game will take place on Friday 21 July. However, the club have yet to finalise plans for their final opponent, which will be confirmed at a later date.

The Stadium of Light by Chris Fryatt.

A statement on Sunderland’s website stated: “A selection of engagement sessions will also take place throughout the tour, allowing fans to watch training sessions and meet members of the first-team squad.

Speakman said: “We are really excited to be taking the team back to the US in the summer of 2023. It’s been a complex planning process over the past 12 months, as we wanted to ensure we combined a first-class training programme with an opportunity to engage with our overseas fanbase.

"We hope the multi-city approach will allow plenty of supporters to engage with the team and by announcing our plans well in advance, we also hope to see some familiar faces make the trip from the UK.”