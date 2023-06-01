Ex-Sunderland, Wigan Athletic and Doncaster Rovers defender Reece James has hinted he would like to remain at Sheffield Wednesday following the club's promotion.

The 29-year-old joined the Owls in League One on loan from Blackpool during last summer's window and made 34 appearances in all competitions as Darren Moore qualified for the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two extraordinary games against Peterborough United later and a last-gasp winner at Wembley against Barnsley at Wembley means that Sheffield Wednesday will compete in the Championship next season.

One of the teams Wednesday will replace are Blackpool, who are James' parent club and have just re-appointed Neil Critchley as manager following relegation to League One.

Speaking to our sister title, The Star, during Sheffield Wednesday's civic reception at the Town Hall following promotion, James said regarding his future: “Obviously I’ve got to see what happens and hopefully something can get done, but I’ve enjoyed my time here. It’s been incredible, far more than what I expected was going to happen.

"I fell in love with the club, the city, everything about it – but I’ll have to see what happens, what plays out over the summer. I’ll be patient. I’ve absolutely loved my time here, and we’re all Wednesday aren’t we?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James completed a shock move from Sunderland to Doncaster Rovers back in June 2019 for an undisclosed fee in the summer after the Black Cats' loss to Charlton in the League One play-off final.