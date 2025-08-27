Sunderland have been linked with a move for Lloyd Kelly this summer

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have not pursued a deal for Juventus defender Lloyd Kelly, despite making initial enquiries about his availability, according to reports.

The former Newcastle United talent joined the Italian giants on a permanent deal understood to be worth somewhere between £14.9 and 18 million earlier this summer after an initial six-month loan spell in Turin, but has already been touted for a potential exit at various points over the course of the transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, Sunderland have been mentioned as possible suitors for the 26-year-old, as have Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, but it would appear that neither club are keen on firming up their interest.

What has been said about Sunderland’s apparent transfer interest in Lloyd Kelly?

According to a fresh report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, the Black Cats have weighed up the prospect of making a move for Kelly this summer, but have seemingly stopped short of launching an official bid for his signature.

An excerpt from an article on the business Juve could conduct between now and the end of the transfer window reads: “A bit like Alberto Costa, who arrived in January and was already packing his bags this summer; the 26-year-old from Bristol is popular in England and, like his Portuguese counterpart who moved to Porto, could become an outgoing opportunity even at the last minute after being acquired from Newcastle for €21 million. Sunderland and Crystal Palace have made inquiries but haven't pursued him.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which other defensive targets are Sunderland looking at?

The most high profile target that Sunderland continue to be linked with is Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí, although a fresh update from today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport claims that the Premier League new boys are rapidly running out of time to find a solution to an increasingly messy situation. The publication suggest that as days pass and the end of the window draws ever nearer, Lucumí edges closer to staying at Bologna, with a move to Wearside now seemingly quite complex.

It is understood that the Italian club are working “through a dialogue” with their player, and that they have reiterated the fact that, while Lucumí wants to leave, they too have needs to meet. There is also a feeling that Sunderland may have left it too late in the window to launch a formal approach for the South American, and as such, they are now in danger of missing out on a deal.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland's triple injury scare vs Huddersfield as Régis Le Bris drops major transfer hints – moments missed