The interesting moments you may have missed before, during and after Sunderland vs Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup

Sunderland were back in action as Régis Le Bris’ side took on League One outfit Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup, and there was plenty to keep an eye on.

From debuts for new signings to tactical tweaks, squad rotations and the latest transfer talking points, the clash at the Stadium of Light offered plenty of intriguing subplots. Here are the moments you may have missed before, during and after Sunderland’s meeting with Huddersfield:

Transfer hints hidden in Régis Le Bris’ team selection

The Sunderland head coach handed full debuts to Nordi Mukiele, Arthur Masuaku and Marc Guiu, while Dan Neil returned to the starting XI and captained the side. Sunderland lined up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Guiu partnering Wilson Isidor in attack.

The vast majority of players who started the opening two Premier League fixtures were rested, with Le Bris naming a bench largely made up of players from the U21 squad. Several notable absentees from Sunderland’s matchday squad against Huddersfield Town hinted at potential transfer activity before the window closes.

There was no place in Régis Le Bris’ 20-man squad for Ian Poveda, Abdoullah Ba, Timothée Pembélé, Joe Anderson or Alan Browne. The omissions suggest that Sunderland are keen to move the quintet on before the deadline, with discussions ongoing over possible exits.

Poveda and Ba have both been linked with permanent departures, while Pembélé and Anderson are attracting loan interest. Browne, meanwhile, has held talks with Le Bris over his future and could also leave in search of regular game time. With less than two weeks remaining in the transfer window, Sunderland are expected to remain active, and the lack of involvement for all five players could indicate that deals are edging closer.

Sunderland’s in-game triple injury scare

In the 38th minute, there was a brief injury scare for Enzo Le Fée after the midfielder was clattered by his Huddersfield Town opposite number. He initially managed to play on, but just three minutes later, the former Roma man was caught again and appeared to be in some discomfort.

Sunderland’s physios were quickly called onto the pitch, with the game halted for several minutes while Le Fée received treatment. Replays suggested he had taken an elbow to the torso, leaving him winded and requiring a careful assessment. Thankfully for Sunderland, Le Fée was able to leave the pitch under his own steam and returned to the action, managing to complete the half without further issues.

In the 52nd minute, Mukiele went down after a late challenge and appeared to be in some discomfort. The defender stayed down briefly while receiving attention but was able to carry on after a quick assessment. Clearly frustrated, Mukiele was quick to complain to the referee about the lack of a foul, making his feelings known before play resumed.

In the 79th minute, there was another scare as Rigg was sandwiched between two Huddersfield players and took a heavy knock to the face. The midfielder stayed down, prompting the physios to come onto the field as he held his mouth in clear discomfort. After receiving treatment, Rigg was able to continue playing, showing real determination to stay involved despite the impact.

Régis Le Bris confirms Ballard and Huggins injury issues

Le Bris has confirmed that defender Dan Ballard will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford due to a groin injury.

The 25-year-old centre-back, who has been in outstanding form, is expected to be sidelined for around three weeks. However, the upcoming international break means his absence from league action will be limited, and there is optimism that he could return in time to face Crystal Palace in mid-September.

Le Bris also revealed that Niall Huggins has emerged as a fresh injury concern after being withdrawn at half-time during Sunderland’s penalty shootout defeat to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup. “We had the diagnosis yesterday, so probably around three weeks for Dan,” Le Bris said. “Niall had an injury which is why he came off, he felt some discomfort in his groin.”

Régis Le Bris switches tactics for second half

Sunderland lined up in an unfamiliar 4-4-2 formation against Huddersfield Town, and it showed during a difficult first half. Roberts started on the left wing, while Rigg operated on the right, with Isidor and Guiu paired up front. In midfield, Le Fée partnered Neil, forming the central two.

At the back, Harrison Jones filled in at left-back, Huggins played on the right, and new signings Mukiele and Masuaku formed an improvised centre-back partnership. The reshuffled side struggled to find rhythm in the opening 45 minutes, with several players deployed out of their natural positions as Le Bris rotated heavily from the Premier League starting XI.

At half-time, Le Bris made tactical changes to try and give Sunderland more control, switching the team to a 4-3-3 formation. Jenson Jones came on for his full senior debut at right-back, while Isidor moved out to the left wing and Roberts shifted over to the right.

In midfield, Rigg, Neil and Le Fée formed a central trio as Sunderland looked to regain balance after a difficult first half. The reshuffle provided more structure, but the Black Cats still struggled to create clear-cut chances against a compact Huddersfield side, despite equalising through Guiu after substitute Milan Aleksic’s cross

Medical emergency at the Stadium of Light during the game

The game was halted around the 85th minute due to a medical emergency in the East Stand at the Stadium of Light. Both sets of medical staff from Sunderland and Huddersfield Town immediately rushed across the pitch, alongside stewards and other on-duty medical personnel, to provide urgent assistance.

After several minutes of treatment, play eventually resumed, with 12 minutes of added time signalled by the fourth official. The Huddersfield medical team were warmly applauded by the Roker End for their swift and vital response during the incident.

Lynden Gooch returns to Sunderland with Huddersfield Town

There was an emotional subplot at the Stadium of Light as Lynden Gooch returned to Wearside. Now with Huddersfield Town, Gooch was back on familiar ground, and it was clear what the occasion meant to both player and supporters.

Born in Santa Cruz, California, Gooch moved to Sunderland’s academy at the age of 16 after regularly travelling to the North East for training during school holidays. He went on to make more than 230 appearances for the Black Cats across a remarkable 17-year association with the club, becoming a fan favourite thanks to his energy, commitment, and connection with supporters.

Gooch scored some iconic goals during his time on Wearside, including the winner in the 2021 EFL Trophy final at Wembley and a dramatic stoppage-time header against Charlton Athletic in 2018 in League One. He also played a key role in Sunderland’s 2022 League One play-off final victory over Wycombe Wanderers, helping the club finally secure promotion back to the Championship.

Gooch received a tremendous reception from Sunderland fans as he stepped out for the warm-ups on his return, with the American international also captaining the Terriers on Wearside. Before kick-off, Gooch was joined by his children in the centre circle at the Stadium of Light, sharing a heartfelt moment ahead of his return with Huddersfield Town.

The former Sunderland favourite then embraced Black Cats captain Dan Neil before the two teams lined up. Throughout the match, Gooch received warm applause from Sunderland fans, particularly whenever he went across to take a corner. Gooch also scored his penalty as Huddersfield Town knocked the Black Cats out of the Carabao Cup.

