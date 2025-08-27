Trey Ogunsuyi is closing in on a loan move, with EFL and SPL clubs battling for his signature after a blistering start to the season

Sunderland forward Trey Ogunsuyi is closing in on a loan move away from the Stadium of Light, with several clubs battling to secure his signature before the end of the transfer window, The Echo understands.

The Black Cats have multiple offers on the table for the highly rated 18-year-old, including interest from the Scottish Premiership, League One, League Two, and Belgium, the nation Ogunsuyi represents at youth international level. Born in England, Ogunsuyi is eligible to play for Belgium and Nigeria but committed his future to Belgium, earning a first call-up to their under-19 squad in October 2024.

The striker, who can also operate on the left wing, was a notable absentee from Sunderland’s Carabao Cup defeat to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night, with several of his under-21 teammates, including Jenson Jones, Jaydon Jones, and Timur Tutierov, all involved in Régis Le Bris’ first-team squad.

However, The Echo has learned that Ogunsuyi is edging closer to a temporary move, with a switch to Scotland currently the most likely outcome as things stand before the end of the transfer window on September 1, although the situation could still change as the situation develops.

Ogunsuyi has started the 2025-26 campaign in superb form, scoring three goals and providing one assist in his opening two Premier League 2 appearances, including a stunning hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur last week. The forward also added another goal and assist against National League side Scunthorpe United’s senior team in the revamped National League Cup, taking his tally to six goal contributions in just three games so far this season.

Graeme Murty’s transfer verdict on Trey Ogunsuyi

Sunderland U21s lead coach Graeme Murty recently suggested that a loan move could be on the table as the club maps out the striker’s next step. Ogunsuyi has already made his senior debut under Le Bris, coming off the bench in the FA Cup against Stoke City last season, and also featured during pre-season with the first team.

Murty admitted that Sunderland have plenty of interest in the powerful forward but stressed that the club will take a measured approach when deciding what comes next for his development. “What we tend to do, we’ll sit together as a staff, we’ll sit with the first team, and we’ll look at each player’s individual journey,” Murty explained.

“And we make sure that we support that in what way we think is best to increase their learning at that particular time, particularly in the areas that we perceive that he needs. If we perceive that staying here and playing against that level of opponent every week is the thing that he needs, then he might do that alongside the training with the first team.

“If we think he’d be better served by playing against men and being challenged in a different department, then we’ll go and facilitate that because we have no shortage of suitors for the players, we have no shortage of support that we can give to the players and we just have to determine what the journey is going to look like for him. But like I said, he’s our player for now, for two years in the future, five years in the future, we’ve still got to work towards what he might become rather than what he’s looking like right now.”

